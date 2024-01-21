Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help

There are some days when we are left facing a virtual shower of tasks and responsibilities and everything has to be done quickly. In such situations, we might feel overwhelmed and the result may lead to a decrease in productivity and efficiency. The idea to combat all such situations on a daily basis is to get organised. You can manage tasks effectively and stay organised by taking advantage of the Google Suite of apps such as Google Calendar, Chrome, Assistant, and more. All of these can help you stay on top of your tasks. Want to know how? Check out the 10 tips below on how these tools can benefit you in a cluttered work environment.

10 tips on how Google apps can help you

Google Calendar:

You can easily schedule tasks, meetings, breaks, etc on the Google Calendar and also set reminders for each created task. This will help you stay organized. With Google Calendar, you can create specific working hours. Specific schedules can be created based on tasks and it also notifies others when you're not available or out of work.

Google Chrome:

Google Chrome enables you to group opened tabs based on their projects and tasks. These enable users to avoid the opening of a number of tabs that can get very confusing. Google Chrome will let you open multiple accounts in a single area. In this way, you can separate your professional and personal tabs. Therefore, now you can fully separate your personal stuff and not allow it to interfere with the official part.

Google Keep:

It's a cross-platform tool that enables users to integrate their notes through other Google apps such as Calendar, Docs and Gmail. Therefore, this way you can access your notes anytime and anywhere. You can add labels in Google Keep in terms of different categories such as project, to-do list, topic, etc.

Google Assistant

With the Assistant, you can set reminders and alarms for your personal or professional tasks. It can be a simple reminder such as taking your medicine or sending an email. You can use the assistant routine to create a morning, work or night routine enabling you to keep track of your daily tasks. It is an essential tool especially for those who have a number of tasks to complete and they are all bunched together.

Google Tasks

You can easily create tasks and color-code based on priority and urgency. This way you can categorize and organize your tasks effectively. Add tasks with deadlines enabling you to stay on track while also accessing them via other Google apps.

