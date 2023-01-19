Wordle 579 answer for January 19: An filthy puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 579 answer for January 19: Solving today’s puzzle is a simple task. Do not overcomplicate it. Just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to know the ‘filthy’ word.

Wordle 579 answer for January 19: It is an unusual feeling when for such a long time, Wordle has not given any complicated or tricky words to solve. Is it that the game itself has become easier or is it the silence before the storm? We might not know the answer to that question yet, but what we do know is that today the word is another easy one which should not cause you much trouble, as long as you don't make any unnecessary guesswork. At the end of this puzzle, you will find out why we called it ‘filthy' in our headline. It is also a bonus clue for you. And for additional help, you must check these Wordle hints and clues to prepare your ground strategy for the game. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom and check the solutions.

Wordle 579 hints for January 19

Wordle gods have really been kind to us this week. The word today has no repeated letters or weird letter arrangements. It does have a single uncommon letter in it but even that should not be much of a problem to figure out. For the starting word today, you should go for a consonant-heavy word as we believe that will give you the best advantage in the puzzle.

Wordle 579 clues for January 19

1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. The vowel in the word is U.

5. A synonym for the word is dirty.

Those were your clues. Just think about them for a moment and you should be ready to tackle the puzzle on your own. But if you need extra help, just check below for the solution.

Wordle 579 answer for January 19

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is MUCKY. It means, “covered with dirt or filth”. Hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.