Wordle 580 answer for January 20: Don’t get fooled! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 580 answer for January 20: Don’t be fooled by Wordle’s trickery. The best way to solve the puzzle is by using these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

Wordle 580 answer for January 20: Something is wrong with Wordle. The last time we saw a genuinely tough word was before 2023 arrived. Some players have even voiced their concern whether the words from the original game are finishing up and The New York Times is adding its own words to the game, however, that claim is false. The original game contains more than 2,000 words. But since we are on an easy streak, it is a good opportunity for you to build up your winning streak. So, if you are even slightly doubtful about the word today, make sure to check these Wordle hints and clues. And if somehow you're stuck on the final attempt, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 580 hints for January 20

The word is common, has commonly used letters and the arrangement of it is also ordinary. The only weird part about it is that it contains two vowels. And it can throw players off. We used to get such puzzles in the early days of Wordle. The best way to solve it is by using a vowel-heavy word as a starter to figure them out and then use any letter elimination strategy to find out the rest of the letters. Or easier yet, just check the clues below.

Wordle 580 clues for January 20

1. Today's word begins with the letter A.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter R.

4. The remaining vowel is E.

5. Big hint - We had to _____ some of our plans due to the circumstances.

After those clues, we have pretty much handed it to you in a platter. We believe these should be enough for you to guess it easily. But if you're still hesitating, then simply scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 580 answer for January 20

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.Today's word is ALTER. It means “to make something different in some way, but without changing it completely”. We hope you cracked the puzzle easily. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues because tomorrow can be a really tough puzzle.