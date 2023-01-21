Wordle 581 answer for January 21: A book worm’s puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 581 answer for January 21: To protect your winning streak, you will need to solve this puzzle. And to solve the puzzle, you will need to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

Wordle 581 answer for January 21: Finally, we might be seeing a puzzle which is slightly tricky. And this slightly difficult puzzle can pose a big threat to regular players. This is going to cost people their winning streak. As people would be expecting an easy puzzle and might even find a couple of clues early. But then once they get stuck, finding the rest of the clues can get very tricky. But this does not mean you have to be one of them losing your streak as well. Make sure to check our Wordle hints and clues to know everything there is to know about today's word. And if you find yourself needing more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 581 hints for January 21

There is just one repeated letter in the word. But the challenge is that it is also an uncommon letter. So, you're going to find this early if you want to solve the word within the given attempts. The rest of the word is pretty straightforward. Even the word itself is not too obscure. But if you find yourself stuck, just check the clues below.

Wordle 581 clues for January 21 Step 1: Today’s word begins with the letter B. Step 2: The word contains one vowel in it. Step 3: The word ends with B. Step 4: The vowel in the word is U. Step 5: Biggest hint - The word is widely used for books or any written form of media.

These clues reveal a lot about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 581 answer for January 21

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BLURB. It means, “a short description of a book, film, or other product written for promotional purposes”. We hope today's word caused you no trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.