Wordle 582 answer for January 22: It's quite friendly today! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 582 answer for January 22: Solving today’s puzzle is a simple task. But if you get stuck at any point, just follow these Wordle hints, clues, and solution.

Wordle 582 answer for January 22: The weekend puzzle is here! After a long time, you won't find anything too complicated here. Wordle 582 is in its no-frills avatar today. However, if you still find yourself trying to guess, then we have you covered. All you have to do is check these Wordle hints and clues. If all else fails, and you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 582 hints for January 22

This weekend Wordle does not contain any repeated letters and it also does not have any uncommon letters. In fact, the word is used during informal communications. You may have used it often enough to address a friend.

Wordle 582 clues for January 22

Today's word begins with the letter M.

The word contains two vowels in it.

The word ends with Y.

One of the vowels in the word is E.

Biggest hint - It is a friendly word!

That's it! These clues reveal a lot about the word. You just need to think a little hard and you will have your answer. If you are still confused, then just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 582 answer for January 22

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you want to finish the puzzle on your own. This is your last chance to turn back.

Today's word is MATEY. It is used as an informal form of address or for a friendly greeting.

We hope today's word was not too hard to guess on your own!

Keep checking this space and come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.