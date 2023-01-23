    Trending News

    Wordle 583 answer for January 23: Stuck? Winning made easy, just check these Wordle hints, clues

    Wordle 583 answer for January 23: Finding it difficult to crack? You can check out the Wordle clues and hints here to win the game.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 23 2023, 06:48 IST
    Wordle 583 answer for January 23: Here are some of the best clues and hints to solve today's Wordle challenge. (REUTERS)
    Wordle 583 answer for January 23: Are you finding it difficult to crack the five letter Wordle word today? Well, you can avoid losing today's Wordle challenge by taking help from the hints and clues given here. You may find a few letters in the first couple of guesses but that is when the tough part starts- finding the accurate place of the letter and the word itself. The word contains less commonly used letters today, making it difficult to guess. Hence all you need to do is focus and make wise gusses. If you have not yet started solving the Wordle 583 challenge, getting help from the below mentioned hints and clues can help you win the game in minimum attempts.

    Wordle 583 hints for January 23

    Today's Wordle word is really a challenging one to guess. It not only contains difficult letters but is also not a commonly known word for many. In order to make it a bit easier for you, you are advised to figure out the letters included in the 5 letter word first and then arrange it later to form the exact answer. For further assistance you can check the clues below.

    Wordle 583 clues for January 23

    1. Today's 5 letter Wordle word starts with a vowel- E.

    2. There are three vowels in today's Wordle word.

    3. One of the vowels repeats itself.

    4. The word ends with E.

    5. Biggest hint — to avoid someone or something.

    That's a tough one right! Don't stress, read these hints and clues again to figure out today's Wordle word. However, If you are still struggling to get the answer due to any reason, then check the Wordle 583 answer below.

    Wordle 583 answer for January 23

    Wait! Are you sure you want to know the Wordle 583 answer? This is the last opportunity for you to go back and try cracking today's Wordle answer yourself. You need to think before reading ahead as you may end up spoiling your game as the answer has been disclosed here. However, if you want to know the answer for the Wordle 408 challenge then it is right below.

    The Wordle 583 answer is ELUDE. It is a verb and has several meanings. One of the meanings is, “to not be caught by someone," according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

    And the game is yours! Win it now.

    First Published Date: 23 Jan, 06:47 IST
