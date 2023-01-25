Wordle 585 answer for January 25: An agricultural puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 585 answer for January 25: The way to the answer to this puzzle goes through these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

Wordle 585 answer for January 25: Last two puzzles were tricky but fun and as a result, not really that difficult to solve. However, today things are going to be a lot different. Once you look at the word, it doesn't look like much and you think that it can never really be that difficult to figure out. However, we can tell you that this word will be one of the toughest puzzles you solved this month. So, do not take any risk today. Simply check our Wordle hints and clues to gain important insights into the word. And if you're still stuck, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 585 hints for January 25

There are no repeated letters. And the word itself is a common one. Then where does the problem lie? It is in the letters used and the arrangement of the said letters. The word uses a couple of uncommon letters that will be quite tricky for you to find out. Additionally, the word begins with a vowel, which is something people generally struggle with. If you're also confused about the same, then just use the letter elimination strategy and you are sure to find the clues quicker than usual.

Wordle 585 clues for January 25

1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

2. The word contains three vowels.

3. The word ends with E.

4. One of the vowels is A.

5. The remaining vowel is I.

These clues and the headline have revealed almost everything about the word. You only need to think about it a bit and you will know your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 585 answer for January 25

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is MAIZE. It is “also known as corn and is a cereal grain first domesticated by indigenous peoples in southern Mexico”. Make sure to come again tomorrow for more hints and clues.