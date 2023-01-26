Wordle 586 answer for January 26: A Republic Day puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 586 answer for January 26: To protect your winning streak, you will need to solve this puzzle. And to solve the puzzle, you will need to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

Wordle 586 answer for January 26: Happy 74th Republic Day! While India celebrates the day when the Constitution of India came into effect, Wordle is not in a celebratory mood. Today's puzzle is quite tricky. This is going to cost people their winning streak. As people would be expecting an easy puzzle and might even find a couple of clues early. But then once they get stuck, finding the rest of the clues can get very tricky. But this does not mean you have to be one of them losing your streak as well. Make sure to check our Wordle hints and clues to know everything there is to know about today's word. And if you find yourself needing more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Wordle 586 hints for January 26

There is just one repeated letter in the word. But the challenge is that there is also an uncommon letter in the word. So, you're going to find this early if you want to solve the word within the given attempts. The rest of the word is pretty straightforward. Even the word itself is not too obscure. But if you find yourself stuck, just check the clues below.

Wordle 586 clues for January 26

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. One of the vowel is E.

5. The repeating letter is also E.

These clues reveal a lot about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 586 answer for January 26

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BEEFY. It means “someone who has a big, dense, muscular body”. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.