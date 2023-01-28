    Trending News

    Wordle 588 answer for January 28: Check Wordle hints, clues, solution to solve it in a jiffy

    Wordle 588 answer for January 28: Today’s puzzle should be easy to solve as long as you check these Wordle hints and clues to get to the solution.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 28 2023, 08:38 IST
    WAIT! You don't know about Wordle? Worry not, we have got everything covered here
    Wordle
    1/6 What is Wordle? Wordle is an online word game where you have to figure out a 5-letter word within six attempts. One puzzle is available to play every day and the entire world gets the same puzzle. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    2/6 How to play Wordle? The game has some very simple rules. You get six attempts where you can guess any 5-letter word you want. After every guess, the game gives you three hints in colored backgrounds. Gray background means the letter is not in the word. Yellow background means that the letter is in the word but in a different position. And Green background means that the letter is both in the word and in the right position. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Here’s an example. If you guessed APPLE, and A comes in green, E comes in yellow and the rest of the letters are in gray, then it means that the word you’re looking for starts with A. E comes somewhere in the word but not at the end, and it does not have either P or L in it. (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Where to play Wordle? You can play Wordle on the New York Times website. You do not need to download an app or any program. (AFP)
    image caption
    5/6 When does a new Wordle game appear? New Wordle puzzles appear every night at 12AM. The game refreshes every 24 hours. (Pixabay)
    Wordle
    6/6 What is a Wordle streak? Wordle win streak is basically a track of how many consecutive days you have both played and gotten the answer right. The count resets to zero if you either get a wrong answer or forget to play one day. (Unsplash)
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 588 answer for January 28: Getting stuck and making wild guesses is not okay. Check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to find your way back into the game. (Unsplash)

    Wordle 588 answer for January 28: For those of you, who were upset that yesterday's puzzle was challenging, there is good news for you. Today, Wordle has gone back to bringing an average puzzle that should be easy to solve. But this has only increased your troubles. Because while there is a good possibility that you might get it right, so can everyone around you. But if you somehow make a mistake and fail to solve this puzzle, you might see them grow their streak higher than you. So, do not take that chance and solve the puzzle easily by following our Wordle hints and clues. And for those stuck on the last attempt, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

    Wordle 588 hints for January 28

    Today's puzzle plays on uncommon letters. There are two of them and finding them is crucial to solving it. On the other hand, there are no repeated letters and the word itself is pretty common. Over and all, to solve it, you need a pretty strong letter elimination strategy that even picks up the uncommon letters. And if you don't know how to do that, just scroll down for the clues below.

    Wordle 588 clues for January 28

    Today's word begins with the letter F.

    The word contains one vowel in it.

    The word ends with the letter T.

    The vowel in the word is I.

    The word is often used to describe teenage romance. 

    We went overboard with the clues today, but why not. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

    Wordle 588 answer for January 28

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is FLIRT. It means, “to behave in a way that suggests you find somebody attractive although you are not serious about a relationship”. Hope today's puzzle did not give you any trouble. Do come check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 28 Jan, 08:38 IST
