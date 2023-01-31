    Trending News

    Wordle 591 answer for January 31: Last puzzle of January! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 591 answer for January 31: End the month on a high by getting the right answer to this tricky puzzle. Use these Wordle hints, clues and solution.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 31 2023, 08:08 IST
    Wordle 591 answer for January 31: Check these Wordle hints, clues and solution to add an extra day to your winning streak. (Divya/HT Tech)

    Wordle 591 answer for January 31: The key to consistent progress is building a robust strategy that helps you solve puzzles on a regular basis. Some players have spent hours trying to find out a starting word based on the previous Wordle answers. So, they added the words to an algorithm and found out the word 'Crane' contains letters that have been used in Wordle the most number of times. So, if you use this starting word, there is a very high chance that you will end up with at least one yellow or green letter. And while that is solid advice, often that is not enough. That's why we have brought these Wordle hints and clues to help you gain real insights about the word before you solve the puzzle. And if even that feels less, then scroll straight to the bottom for the solution too.

    Wordle 591 hints for January 31

    Today's puzzle comes with a repeated letter and that is the only trick you have to deal with today. The word does not contain any uncommon letter. It also is not an obscure word and neither is there any atypical letter arrangement. So, you need to put your focus on the repeated letter and if you figure it out, you would have solved the puzzle too.

    Wordle 591 clues for January 31

    1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

    2. The word contains one vowel in it. 

    3. The word ends with the letter S.

    4. The vowel in the word is O.

    5. The repeated letter is also S.

    Honestly, these clues have all but revealed the word. Take the information and go solve the puzzle in maximum 2-3 attempts. But for those of you who are stuck in the last attempt, scroll down for the answer.

    Wordle 591 answer for January 31

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is CROSS. The word has multiple meanings, one of which is “to go from one side of something to the other”. Don't forget to come back tomorrow for hints and clues regarding the weekend puzzle.

    First Published Date: 31 Jan, 08:08 IST
