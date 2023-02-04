Wordle 595 answer for February 4: The trap word! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 595 answer for February 4: The last couple of days have been relatively easier when it comes to the puzzles. But today is going to confuse you and make you sweat bullets at how difficult the puzzle really is. And surprisingly, the word has no repeating letters and still it is this difficult. Players will even struggle in finding more than two clues. But do not worry. If you are concerned about protecting your streak and progressing through the game without suffering a loss, then today is the day when you really need Wordle hints and clues. It will provide you with additional information about the word which will make it easy to guess the word. And if even that seems a difficult proposition, then simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 595 hints for February 4

As mentioned above, today's word does not have any repeated letters. The difficulty comes from the uncommon letters and their arrangement. The word has 2-3 uncommon letters which is extremely difficult to work with. However, we are sure that after going through today's clues, you will be able to figure them out. As far as the starting word recommendation goes, we would like to suggest using a word which contains fringe letters of the alphabet.

Wordle 595 clues for February 4

1. Today's word begins with the letter U.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with T.

4. The remaining vowel is I.

5. The word describes a place which is dark.

We really tried to serve the answer to you on a platter in the final clue.So go out there and give it your best shot. And for those of you who did not check the clues before attempting the puzzle and lost the game, you can check the solution at the bottom.

Wordle 595 answer for February 4

The word of the day is UNLIT. It means “not provided with lighting”. It was quite a tough word to guess. Make sure you come back to this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.