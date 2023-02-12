    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Home How To Wordle 603 answer for February 12: Painless puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 603 answer for February 12: Painless puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 603 answer for February 12: Unlike last Sunday, this puzzle is not that difficult. But to make it easier, you have to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 12 2023, 06:22 IST
    Wordle 603 answer for February 12: Keep your calm and use these Wordle hint, clues and solution. (Divya/HT Tech)

    Wordle 603 answer for February 12: This week was a turbulent one in Wordle. We had a couple of easy puzzles and a few really tricky one's. But you should be happy to know that you're going to end the week with a simple word. Most veterans should be able to figure out the puzzle with a simple letter elimination technique, but if you're new to the game, don't worry. We have curated a list of Wordle hints and clues for you to get a good advantage before you even begin the game. And if you're already in the middle of the game and not sure what to do, you can simply scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

    Wordle 603 hints for February 12

    The biggest takeaway is that today's word does not have any repeated letters. Next, the word itself is a common one, so you don't have to scratch your head even after figuring out the 5 clues. There is one uncommon letter in the word, but you should be able to get it using the letter elimination technique. Finally, the letter arrangement is also standard. If you still don't feel fully confident, just check the clues below.

    Wordle 603 clues for February 12

    • Today's word begins with the letter G.
    • The word contains two vowels.
    • The word ends with the letter T.
    • One of the vowels is I.
    • The remaining vowel is A.

    Those are your clues. You have been given four out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

    Wordle 603 answer for February 12

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is GIANT. It means “a legendary humanlike being of great stature and strength”. The word's origin comes from folklore. We hope today's word caused you no trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 12 Feb, 05:36 IST
