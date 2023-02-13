    Trending News

    Wordle 604 answer for February 13: No stress Monday! Check hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 604 answer for February 13: No stress Monday! Check hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 604 answer for February 13: No Monday blues! Begin the week with a straightforward win as the puzzle is not difficult.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 13 2023, 06:52 IST
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 604 answer for February 13: Don’t rush it! The answer is not tough to guess. (Unsplash)

    Wordle 604 answer for February 13: The week has just begun and you absolutely want to start it with a bang, including figuring out the answer to today's Wordle. Thanks to a friendly Wordle puzzle today, you are likley to solve it in minimum attempts. But if you're still struggling, especially if you are new to the game, then we've got you covered. Simply review the list of Wordle hints and clues below. If you require further assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

    Wordle 604 hints for February 13

    The most significant insight is that the word of the day does not contain any repeated letters. Additionally, the word is a common one, making it straightforward to guess and you can, of course, consider the five hints. The word contains no uncommon letters and is filled with vowels, so we suggest starting with a word that is rich in vowels. The letter arrangement is straightforward, making it easier for you to guess quickly. If you still have doubts, refer to the clues below.

    Wordle 604 clues for February 13

    Today's word begins with the letter U.

    The word contains three vowels.

    The word ends with the letter E.

    The vowels are placed in an alternative format.

    Another vowel is A.

    That's it! The clues have already revealed three out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you will be able to guess the word in no time. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

    Wordle 604 answer for February 13

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back.

    Today's word is USAGE. It means “the act of using or utilizing something, such as a tool, resource, or product”. We trust that today's word was not too big a problem for you. Ensure to come back tomorrow for more Wordle hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 13 Feb, 06:51 IST
