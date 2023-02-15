Wordle 606 answer for February 15: All about Dancing! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 606 answer for February 15: If a confusing word exists, it will eventually feature on Wordle. It is one of the rules of life. And fulfilling that role, today, the game has brought in front of us yet another confusing word. But no matter what challenge the game throws at us, we must find a way to surpass it, especially so close to its 500th word. And if you find yourself at wit's end, then don't worry. We have carefully curated Wordle hints and clues to ensure that you don't fall for its trap. And if somehow you still require extra assistance, you can always check the solution at the bottom.

Wordle 606 hints for February 15

Today's word has two main problems. First, it comes with two pairs of repeated letters. But by now you must be expecting repeated letters in all words anyway. But this one might still surprise you. The second problem is the usage of an uncommon letter in the word. To give you a hint, the repeated letter and the uncommon letter are not the same. But to find out both of them in the same puzzle can get confusing. We would recommend using a vowel-heavy starting word for this one.

Wordle 606 clues for February 16

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter A.

4. The remaining vowel is also A.

5. The second pair of repeated letter is S.

These were your clues. We believe the clues must have helped you reach close to the word. Just think about it for a moment and try to solve it. And if you are still confused, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 606 answer for February 16

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SALSA. It is “a type of Latin American dance music incorporating elements of jazz and rock”. We hope you had fun solving this puzzle. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.