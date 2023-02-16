    Trending News

    Wordle 607 answer for February 16: Not a puzzle wizard? Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 607 answer for February 16: If you’re not feeling up for today’s puzzle, just check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 08:17 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Wordle 607 answer for February 16: Create an unbeatable winning streak using these Wordle hints, clues and solutions. (Priya/HT Tech)

    Wordle 607 answer for February 16: Today's puzzle comes with a very interesting trick. Instead of challenging the players with an obscure word or repeated letters, it has thrown a curveball. Today, the most challenging part about the word is its letter arrangement. Solving it might be difficult even after finding all the letters since the order in which it fits in is very confusing. You need to be a jumble-letter champion in order to beat the game today. But if you're not, you should check our Wordle hints and clues. They will ensure that you do not get stuck. And if they are not enough, just scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

    Wordle 607 hints for February 16

    As mentioned above, there are no repeated letters in today's word. There are no obscure words either. One of the letters in the word is less common and finding that will be the key to solving the puzzle. It took us six attempts to solve it simply because we did not find that letter earlier. So be careful about this. Like always, we would recommend the letter elimination strategy. And for more, just check the Wordle clues below.

    Wordle 607 clues for February 16

    1. Today's word begins with the letter M. 

    2. The word contains two vowels in it.

    3. The word ends with C. 

    4. One of the vowels is A.

    5. The remaining vowel is I.

    These clues have revealed everything about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

    Wordle 607 answer for February 16

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is MAGIC. It means “the secret power that some people believe can make strange or impossible things happen if you say special words or do special things”.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 08:17 IST
