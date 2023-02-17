    Trending News

    Wordle 608 answer for February 17: A clever puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 608 answer for February 17: Today’s puzzle is tricky. Cut through your confusion, just check our Wordle hints and find the solution hassle-free.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 08:09 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Wordle 608 answer for February 17: If you are struggling to guess the last couple of letters in today’s Wordle, do not worry. Use our Wordle hints and clues to try again and get the solution. (Unsplash)

    Wordle 608 answer for February 17: The last couple of puzzles were comparatively easier and just to ensure that the players have not started taking the game casually, Wordle has decided to jolt them back in action with a tricky word. But that is just regular affairs in the game which always tries to take us by surprise. All you have to do is be alert and keep a good strategy at hand. And if you still struggle after that, you can just rely on our Wordle hints and clues to guide you in the right direction. If you need the entire solution at once, you can jump directly to the bottom as well.

    Wordle 608 hints for February 17

    Today's word comes with a couple of tricks hidden inside it. The first is the repeated letter. It has one double letter that will make finding the clues and anticipating the word a little trickier. On top of that, the word also contains a n unusual letter which people usually do not guess. Finally, the word itself is not very common and can frustrate the players who have not heard of it. Check our clues below and learn more about the word in particular.

    Wordle 608 clues for February 17

    1. Today's word begins with the letter C.

    2. The word contains two vowels in it.

    3. The word ends with the letter E.

    4. The remaining vowel is A.

    5. The word describes a part of computer's memory

    That's all for hints and clues. If you want to take a shot at the game then go for it now. We are sure this information will help you solve it easily. But if you're looking for the solution, just scroll down.

    Wordle 608 answer for February 17

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is CACHE. It means “a part of a computer's memory that stores copies of data so that the data can be found very quickly”. We hope you were able to solve today's puzzle. Come back again tomorrow for more Wordle hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 08:09 IST
