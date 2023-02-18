    Trending News

    Home How To Wordle 609 answer for February 18: Crack the puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 609 answer for February 18: Crack the puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 609 answer for February 18: Don't panic! You can dodge the difficulty with the help of the Wordle hints and clues mentioned here. You can know the solution too.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 18 2023, 07:53 IST
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 609 answer for February 18: Solve today's Wordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues given here. (Divya/HT Tech)

    Wordle 609 answer for February 18: While we have normalized the rules and stipulation of the game, for an outsider who has never played this game, it would be a really strange concept. You have to guess the right 5-letter word in six attempts, without any clues or hints. But this is what we do day after day, so no matter how tough today's puzzle is, there is no need to be stressed. All Wordle puzzles are based on the same formula and if you are stuck, you only need to check these Wordle hints and clues to get started again. And as always, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution, too.

    Wordle 609 hints for February 18

    As already stated, today's 5 letter Wordle word is an easy one which simply means that it is a commonly used word. However, figuring out the letters of the words is a challenge. You may find a few letters of the word with your first couple of guesses, but arranging them to get the correct answer is also a bit difficult. There is a repeated letter which makes the task difficult.

    Wordle 609 clues for February 18

    1. Today's word begins with the letter A.

    2. The word contains three vowels in it. 

    3. The word ends with the letter L.

    4. Another vowel in the word is I. 

    5. Final vowel is also A.

    Here are some of the best clues we can provide. Now all you have to do is think in line with the clues and hints mentioned above. However, if due to any reason you fail or struggle to find today's Wordle answer then check it below.

    Wordle 609 answer for February 18

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is AVAIL. It means “use, purpose, advantage, or profit”. Hope you were able to beat the puzzle and keep your streak going. Do return tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 18 Feb, 07:52 IST

    First Published Date: 18 Feb, 07:52 IST
