Wordle 610 answer for February 19: Excruciating puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 610 answer for February 19: After a long while, Wordle has brought forth a puzzle that can end your streak. We are not kidding. Today, the game has presented us with one of the toughest challenges we have seen in a long time. And it will take even the veteran players by surprise. The word today comes with multiple tricks, solving which may not be easy for everyone. And if you're someone who is struggling with the puzzle today or is stuck on the final attempt, you need to take help of these Wordle hints and clues. And if you desperately need the solution to the puzzle, then just scroll to the bottom to check it too.

Wordle 610 hints for February 19

Today's word presents a unique twist on two classic Wordle tricks. The first is the repeated letter. The word contains a set of letters which are the same. This means, you will not be able to find more than four unique letters in the game. Second trick is of uncommon letters. Two letters in the word are uncommon and usually do not form a part of any letter elimination strategies. So, finding them will be difficult. But perhaps what makes today's puzzle so tough is the fact that both of these two tricks are applicable on the same set of letters. Check the clues below.

Wordle 610 clues for February 19

Today's word begins with the letter K.

The word contains two vowels.

The word ends with the letter K.

Yes, K is the repeated letter.

One of the vowels in the word is O.

Those are your clues. You have been given three out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 610 answer for February 19

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is KIOSK. It means “a small building where things such as sweets, drinks, or newspapers are sold, often through an open window”. We hope you were able to overcome this difficult obstacle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.