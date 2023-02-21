Wordle 612 answer for February 21: Palpable confusion! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 612 answer for February 21: The players who have gotten used to easy puzzles, today will be a rude awakening for them. Wordle is back to its menacing self and it has brought forth a puzzle that has the potential to ruin your Sunday morning. Today's word showcases a combination of Wordle tricks that can be hard for even a seasoned player to figure out. If you're even a little unsure about today's puzzle, you need to check these Wordle hints and clues because always make sure you get to the answer. And if that doesn't help you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 612 hints for February 21

The puzzle today has a repeated letter. But the problems don't stop here. The word is also an uncommon word in English, which means many might not even know it. Solving a word that they are not aware of can be the hardest thing in a puzzle like this. We would suggest using a letter elimination strategy. Use entirely different sets of words for your attempts to reveal all the letters and then try to figure out the repeated letter. And do check the clues below.

Wordle 612 clues for February 21

1. Today's word begins with the letter R.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. The vowel in the word is U.

5. The repeated letter in the word is D.

These clues reveal a lot about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 612 answer for February 21

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is RUDDY. It means “having a healthy reddish color”. Hope you were able to beat the puzzle and keep your streak going. Do return tomorrow for more hints and clues.