    Home How To Wordle 612 answer for February 21: Palpable confusion! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 612 answer for February 21: Palpable confusion! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 612 answer for February 21: After two weeks, Wordle is finally here with a really tough puzzle. Don’t let it ruin your day. Check these hints, clues, solution.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 21 2023, 07:47 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 612 answer for February 21: Don’t lose your streak. Use these Wordle hints, clues and solution to avoid defeat. (HT Tech)

    Wordle 612 answer for February 21: The players who have gotten used to easy puzzles, today will be a rude awakening for them. Wordle is back to its menacing self and it has brought forth a puzzle that has the potential to ruin your Sunday morning. Today's word showcases a combination of Wordle tricks that can be hard for even a seasoned player to figure out. If you're even a little unsure about today's puzzle, you need to check these Wordle hints and clues because always make sure you get to the answer. And if that doesn't help you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

    Wordle 612 hints for February 21

    The puzzle today has a repeated letter. But the problems don't stop here. The word is also an uncommon word in English, which means many might not even know it. Solving a word that they are not aware of can be the hardest thing in a puzzle like this. We would suggest using a letter elimination strategy. Use entirely different sets of words for your attempts to reveal all the letters and then try to figure out the repeated letter. And do check the clues below.

    Wordle 612 clues for February 21

    1. Today's word begins with the letter R.

    2. The word contains one vowel in it.

    3. The word ends with the letter Y.

    4. The vowel in the word is U. 

    5. The repeated letter in the word is D.

    These clues reveal a lot about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

    Wordle 612 answer for February 21

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is RUDDY. It means “having a healthy reddish color”. Hope you were able to beat the puzzle and keep your streak going. Do return tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 21 Feb, 07:41 IST
