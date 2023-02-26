Wordle 617 answer for February 26: For a sweet success, check these hints and solution too

Wordle 617 answer for February 26: The last weekend of the month is not going to be easy for you! Today's Wordle may pose quite a challenge as uncommon letters, and their arrangement, have increased the degree of difficulty involved in guessing the word. Selecting the right strategy is crucial, but if you're unsure of your next move, don't panic. Check out these Wordle hints and clues to gain a significant advantage in solving the puzzle. And if you find yourself stuck at any point, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 617 hints for February 26

Today's puzzle does not contain any repeated letters, which should arguably, make it easier but, the puzzle presents a challenge in the form of less frequently used letters, which can be difficult to identify. But don't feel discouraged!

Wordle 617 clues for February 26

Today's word begins with the letter S.

The word contains only one vowel.

The word ends with the letter P.

The vowel in the word is U.

The word is an ingredient which is used in many recipes for baked goods.

That's it! With these hints and clues, we have given you direction to solve the puzzle. Just take a moment to think and you should be able to figure it out. However, if you're on your last attempt and can't afford to make a mistake, you can find the solution by scrolling down.

Wordle 617 answer for February 26

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you will end up spoiling the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SYRUP. It means “Thick sweet liquid used for flavoring food”.

We hope today's word caused you no trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.