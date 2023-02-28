Wordle 619 answer for February 28: Another dance puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 619 answer for February 28: We have almost played two year worth of puzzles on Wordle. For a word-based game which one can only play once a day, the game has done exceptionally well. At a time when games are spending millions to keep their daily active user numbers steady, Wordle has managed it with just word of mouth promotion. A global hype at one point of time, Wordle still continues to have a huge number of loyal players that religiously solve the puzzles everyday and try to protect their winning streak. But today, you might struggle a bit as the word is considerably difficult. But not to worry. You can always take a look at these Wordle hints and clues to get going again. And if you need extra help, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 619 hints for February 28

Today's puzzle does not have any repeated letters. Its main point of challenge is obscurity. If you are a dance enthusiast and keep up with different dance forms, you will be able to solve it in a jiffy. But if not, you might struggle. This is especially so because two of the letters are very less used while playing Wordle. Our recommendation is that you should start the game with a word that contains as many uncommon consonants that you can think of. For more, check the clues below.

Wordle 619 clues for February 28

1. The word begins with the letter P.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter A.

4. The remaining vowel is O.

5. The word is a popular dance form.

Those are your clues. You have been given three out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 619 answer for February 28

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is POLKA. It means “a lively dance of Bohemian origin in duple time”. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.