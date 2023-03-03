    Trending News

    Wordle 622 answer for March 3: An unusual word! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 622 answer for March 3: Unlike yesterday, this puzzle is not that difficult. But to make it easier, you have to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 08:43 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 622 answer for March 3: Keep your calm and use these Wordle hinst, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

    Wordle 622 answer for March 3: This week was a turbulent one in Wordle. We had a couple of easy puzzles and a few really tricky one's. But you should be happy to know that you're going to enter the weekend with a simple word. Most veterans should be able to figure out the puzzle with a simple letter elimination technique, but if you're new to the game, don't worry. We have curated a list of Wordle hints and clues for you to get a good advantage before you even begin the game. And if you're already in the middle of the game and not sure what to do, you can simply scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

    Wordle 622 hints for March 3

    The biggest takeaway is that today's word does not have any repeated letters. Next, the word itself is a common one, so you don't have to scratch your head even after figuring out the 5 clues. There is one uncommon letter in the word, but you should be able to get it using the letter elimination technique. Finally, the letter arrangement is also standard. If you still don't feel fully confident, just check the clues below.

    Wordle 622 clues for March 3

    1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

    2. The word contains two vowels in it.

    3. The word ends with the letter T.

    4. One of the vowels is A.

    5. The remaining vowel is U.

    Those are your clues. You have been given four out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

    Wordle 622 answer for March 3

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is SQUAT. It means “to rest with your weight on your feet, your legs bent and your bottom just above the ground”. We hope today's word caused you no trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 08:43 IST
