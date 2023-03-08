    Trending News

    Wordle 627 answer for March 8: A simple puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 627 answer for March 8: A simple puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 627 answer for March 8: Unlike the beginning of the week, this puzzle is not that difficult. But to make it easier, you have to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Mar 08 2023, 08:18 IST
    Wordle 627 answer for March 8

    Wordle 627 answer for March 8: Last week was a turbulent one in Wordle. We had a couple of easy puzzles and a few really tricky one's. But this week, Wordle has been rather kind and the trend is going to continue today. Most veterans should be able to figure out the puzzle with a simple letter elimination technique, but if you're new to the game, don't worry. We have curated a list of Wordle hints and clues for you to get a good advantage before you even begin the game. And if you're already in the middle of the game and not sure what to do, you can simply scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

    Wordle 627 hints for March 8

    The biggest takeaway is that today's word does not have any repeated letters. Next, the word itself is a common one, so you don't have to scratch your head even after figuring out the 5 clues. There is one uncommon letter in the word, but you should be able to get it using the letter elimination technique. Finally, the letter arrangement is also standard. If you still don't feel fully confident, just check the clues below.

    Wordle 627 clues for March 8

    1. Today's word begins with the letter R.

    2. The word contains two vowels.

    3. The word ends with the letter L.

    4. One of the vowels is A. 

    5. Remaining vowel is E.

    Those are your clues. You have been given four out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

    Wordle 627 answer for March 8

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is REGAL. It means “very impressive; typical of or suitable for a king or queen”. The word's origin comes from folklore. We hope today's word caused you no trouble. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 08 Mar, 08:18 IST
