    Wordle 631 answer for March 12: Check Wordle hints, clues, solution-it's all about life

    Wordle 631 answer for March 12: Check Wordle hints, clues, solution-it's all about life

    Wordle 631 answer for March 12: Today’s puzzle is easier than most days. But to ensure you don’t lose your precious streak, check Wordle hints, clues and solution.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Mar 12 2023, 06:23 IST
    Wordle
    Wordle 631 answer for March 12: If you want to solve the puzzle quickly, then you have to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
    Wordle
    Wordle 631 answer for March 12: If you want to solve the puzzle quickly, then you have to check these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

    Wordle 631 answer for March 12: Finally, a weekend puzzle which is not going to terrify you. Previous few puzzles were definitely so tough they would force you to scratch your head, but today, you might just get away with solving it on your own. However, we do not recommend it especially if you have a big enough streak to protect. Even a small mistake can cost you the game and with just six attempts, there is not enough space to take risks. So, if you're in a fix, just check these Wordle hints and clues to get a massive advantage in today's game. And if you're in the last attempt and need the word, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

    Wordle 631 hints for March 12

    Today's word does not contain any repeated letter, thankfully. But don't relax just yet. There is one uncommon letter in the word, finding which is paramount to your victory. But if you can find it, then solving the puzzle will get very easy. The word today is very common and we are sure that even with just three to four letters, you will be able to solve the puzzle.

    Wordle 631 clues for March 12

    Step 1:

    Today’s word starts with the letter B.
    Step 2:

    The word contains one vowel in it.
    Step 3:

    The word ends with the letter H.
    Step 4:

    The vowel in today’s word is I.
    Step 5:

    The word is used to denote the beginning of something.

    Those are your clues. You have been given three out of the five letters. Just think about it for a second and you should have the word. But if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

    Wordle 631 answer for March 12

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is BIRTH. It denotes “the emergence of a new individual from the body of its parent”. We hope you were able to overcome this difficult obstacle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 12 Mar, 06:23 IST
