Wordle 780 answer for August 8: It is a chaotic puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 780 answer for August 8: Last week, Wordle tested the players on a regular basis with its confusing puzzles. And it does not intend to stop even this week. Today's puzzle might appear difficult to many, but in reality, it is an easy word to find. But there is a secret trick to unlock the clues and get to the final word. If you're struggling to find all the letters or to arrange them in the correct order, then don't worry. We will show you how to add another day to your win streak. Just take a look at these Wordle hints and clues and you will solve today's puzzle hassle-free. And if for some reason, you're still stuck, just scroll to the bottom and find the solution there. Either way, do not let today's puzzle break your streak.

Wordle 780 hints for August 8

Today's puzzle has multiple layers of difficulty. The word contains a repeated letter. Alongside, it also carries two uncommon letters, finding which is no easy task. And you have to find these four letters and figure out the repeated letter within the stipulated six attempts. This is where it gets challenging. We recommend checking our clues for more details about the word.

Wordle 780 clues for August 8

1. Today's word begins with the letter B.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. The vowel in the word is U.

5. The word describes someone who hurts those weaker than them.

And these are your clues for the day. Go ahead and give the game your best attempt. And if you still are in doubt, just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 780 answer for August 8

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is BULLY. It means, “someone who hurts or frightens someone else, often over a period of time, and often forcing them”. Hope you were able to defeat this challenging puzzle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.