Wordle 853 answer for October 20: Don’t just guess! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 853 answer for October 20: After an easy puzzle yesterday, we are again getting into the area of complicated words with special tricks. Just a couple of days ago, we saw one of the hardest puzzles this month and today's word offers similar difficulty. But the good thing is that you are already aware of the trick this word brings. And that means you can solve it as well. However, you need to be extremely careful as one mistake can result in you losing your streak. And if you are worried about that, all you need to do is check these Wordle hints and clues. They will ensure your victory. And if somehow you're still doubtful, you can simply go to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 853 hints for October 20

The biggest problem with the word today is a repeated letter. But luckily, unlike some other puzzles, it does not repeat three times over. The word itself is quite familiar and its letter arrangement is also standard. However, the repeated letter is uncommon, and finding it might be difficult. We would recommend using the letter elimination strategy to find as many clues early on as possible. For the rest, check the clues below.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Wordle 853 clues for October 20

1. Today's word begins with the letter O.

2. The word has two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter R.

4. The remaining vowel is U.

5. None of the letters revealed repeats itself.

These clues have revealed everything about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 853 answer for October 20

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is OCCUR. It means, “to happen; take place; come to pass”. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!