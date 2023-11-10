Wordle 874 answer for November 10: Avoid risk! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 874 answer for November 10: Wordle players often create their own special rules for the game to make it more thrilling and fun. For example, some players add hard mode rules (to compulsorily use the letters in every attempt once found) even in normal mode, some use the previous day's word as the starting word for the next day, and some even waste 2-3 attempts to make it more difficult for them. While they can be really fun, we'd like to recommend not to take any such risks today. The word today is tricky and it can easily take up multiple attempts just to piece together the clues and then more to make a word out of it. Risks can be rewarding when they are calculated but today, you'd be more benefited by using these Wordle hints and clues. And as always, if you're stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 874 hints for November 10

Today's word has two layers of trickiness. The first is repeated letters, which means that one of the letters in the word repeats itself. The second is uncommon letters, which denoted that the letters used in the word are not the common letters used in most five-letter words. We would like to recommend using a word with uncommon letters in it to make it easy to find the letters.

Wordle 874 clues for November 10

1. Today's word begins with the letter L.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter H.

4. One of the vowels in the word is A.

5. The remaining vowel is E.

The last clue has almost revealed the answer. Just think about it for a moment. And when you feel you're ready, go and give your best attempt to the game. And if you're still stuck, then just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 874 answer for November 10

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is LEASH. It means “a rope, chain or long piece of leather used for holding and controlling a dog”. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.