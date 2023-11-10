Icon
Home How To Wordle 874 answer for November 10: Avoid risk! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 874 answer for November 10: Avoid risk! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 874 answer for November 10: If you’re stuck and want to solve the puzzle to keep your streak going, then it can be done without taking any risks. Just use these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 19:11 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 874 answer for November 10: Don’t stay stuck on the same attempt forever. Solve it in seconds using these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)
Wordle
Wordle 874 answer for November 10: Don’t stay stuck on the same attempt forever. Solve it in seconds using these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 874 answer for November 10: Wordle players often create their own special rules for the game to make it more thrilling and fun. For example, some players add hard mode rules (to compulsorily use the letters in every attempt once found) even in normal mode, some use the previous day's word as the starting word for the next day, and some even waste 2-3 attempts to make it more difficult for them. While they can be really fun, we'd like to recommend not to take any such risks today. The word today is tricky and it can easily take up multiple attempts just to piece together the clues and then more to make a word out of it. Risks can be rewarding when they are calculated but today, you'd be more benefited by using these Wordle hints and clues. And as always, if you're stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 874 hints for November 10

Today's word has two layers of trickiness. The first is repeated letters, which means that one of the letters in the word repeats itself. The second is uncommon letters, which denoted that the letters used in the word are not the common letters used in most five-letter words. We would like to recommend using a word with uncommon letters in it to make it easy to find the letters.

Wordle 874 clues for November 10

1. Today's word begins with the letter L.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter H.

4. One of the vowels in the word is A.

5. The remaining vowel is E.

The last clue has almost revealed the answer. Just think about it for a moment. And when you feel you're ready, go and give your best attempt to the game. And if you're still stuck, then just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 874 answer for November 10

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is LEASH. It means “a rope, chain or long piece of leather used for holding and controlling a dog”. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 19:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon