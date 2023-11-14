Icon
Wordle 878 answer for November 14: Insane difficulty! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 878 answer for November 14: Insane difficulty! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 878 answer for November 14: After two weeks, Wordle is finally here with a tough puzzle. Don’t let it ruin your Sunday. Check these hints, clues, solution.

By: HT TECH
Nov 14 2023, 17:40 IST
Wordle 878 answer for November 14: Don't lose your streak. Use these Wordle hints, clues, and solution to avoid defeat.
Wordle 878 answer for November 14: Don’t lose your streak. Use these Wordle hints, clues, and solution to avoid defeat. (Priya/HT Tech)

Wordle 878 answer for November 14: For the players who have gotten used to an easy mid-week puzzle, today will be a rude awakening for them. Wordle is back to its menacing self and it has brought forth a puzzle that has the potential to ruin your Tuesday. Today's word showcases a combination of Wordle tricks that can be hard for even a seasoned player to figure out. If you're even a little unsure about today's puzzle, you need to check these Wordle hints and clues because always make sure you get to the answer. And if that doesn't help you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 878 hints for November 14

The puzzle today has a repeated letter. But the problems don't stop here. The word is also an uncommon word in English, which means many might not even know it. Solving a word that they are not aware of can be the hardest thing in a puzzle like this. We would suggest using a letter elimination strategy. Use entirely different sets of words for your attempts to reveal all the letters and then try to figure out the repeated letter. And do check the clues below.

Wordle 878 clues for November 14

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. The vowel in the word is A.

5. The repeated letter has been revealed here.

These clues reveal a lot about the word. You just need to think about it a little and you will have your answer. If you want more information, scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 878 answer for November 14

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is SASSY. It means “disrespectful or impudent; impertinent”. Hope you were able to beat the puzzle and keep your streak going. Do return tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    Icon