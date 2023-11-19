Icon
Home How To Wordle 883 answer for November 19: Streak breaker! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 883 answer for November 19: Streak breaker! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 883 answer for November 19: The puzzle turns up the difficulty with today’s word. Check these Wordle hints, clues and solution before you take a stab at it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 19 2023, 17:07 IST
Icon
Wordle
Wordle 883 answer for November 19: Do not take today’s puzzle lightly as it is yet another streak-breaker. Check our Wordle hints, clues, and solutions to ensure survival. (AP)
Wordle
Wordle 883 answer for November 19: Do not take today’s puzzle lightly as it is yet another streak-breaker. Check our Wordle hints, clues, and solutions to ensure survival. (AP)

Wordle 883 answer for November 19: Today's puzzle has brought us a terrifying puzzle that has a very big likelihood of claiming your winning streak. Yes, the streak-breaker is back and it is going to give you a really tough time. It has been a long time since the last streak-breaker word appeared in the game. In fact, it was puzzle number 435 where ‘Gauze' was the secret word. But today's word just might be tougher. And if that is where you find yourself today, you definitely should take the help of these Wordle hints and clues. They provide you with important information about the words and the strategy that you can implement to solve it easily. And if that still does not help, you can always go to the bottom and check the solution.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

World 883 hints for November 19

Today's puzzle has multiple layers of difficulty. The word contains repeated letters. Alongside, it also carries two uncommon letters, and it is no easy task to find them. You have to find these four letters and figure out the repeated letter within the stipulated six attempts. This is where it gets challenging. We recommend checking our clues for more details about the word.

Wordle 883 clues for November 19

1. Today's word begins with the letter Q.

2. The word contains four vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. Another vowel is U.

5. The word has two sets of repeated letters.

And these are your clues for the day. Go ahead and give the game your best attempt. And if you still are in doubt, just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 883 answer for November 19

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is QUEUE. It means “to form in a line while waiting”. Hope you were able to defeat this challenging puzzle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 17:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon