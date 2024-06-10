 Hp Envy 13 Ah0044tx (4sy08pa) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Envy 13 ah0044tx 4SY08PA Laptop

HP Envy 13 ah0044tx 4SY08PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 79,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Envy 13 ah0044tx 4SY08PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Envy 13 ah0044tx 4SY08PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Natural Silver
256 GB
HP Envy 13-ah0044tx (4SY08PA) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10/2 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the HP Envy 13 ah0044tx 4SY08PA Laptop in India is Rs. 79,990.  It comes in the following colors: Natural Silver. The status of HP Envy 13 ah0044tx 4SY08PA Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

13.3 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

256 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-8550U

Hp Envy 13 Ah0044tx (4sy08pa) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Latest Update

Hp Envy 13 Ah0044tx 4sy08pa Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    53 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Features

    Diagonal FHD IPS Anti-Glare Micro-Edge WLED-Backlit Display

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    166 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Brand

    HP

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Model

    13-ah0044tx (4SY08PA)

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Natural Silver

  • Thickness

    14.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    307 x 212 x 14.9 mm

  • Weight

    1.21 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • RAM type

    LPDDR3

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 8 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Speakers

    Quad Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    Bang & Olufsen Play

  • Video Recording

    HD 720p

  • Microphone Type

    Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone

  • Sound Technologies

    HP Audio Boost 2.0

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Clockspeed

    1.8 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA Geforce MX150

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Keyboard

    Full-Size Island-Style Keyboard

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    HP Imagepad with Multi-touch Gesture Support

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
HP Envy 13 ah0044tx 4SY08PA Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
HP Envy 13 ah0044tx 4SY08PA Laptop

