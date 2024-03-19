 Hp Slate 6 Voicetab Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Tablet
HP Slate 6 VoiceTab is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) tablet, available price is Rs 23,600 in India with Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Slate 6 VoiceTab from HT Tech. Buy HP Slate 6 VoiceTab now with free delivery.
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹23,600
6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
1 GB
160 grams
HP Slate 6 VoiceTab Price in India

The starting price for the HP Slate 6 VoiceTab in India is Rs. 23,600.  This is the HP Slate 6 VoiceTab base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Hp Slate 6 Voicetab Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Width

    83.2 mm

  • Height

    165 mm

  • Thickness

    8.8 mm

  • Weight

    160 grams

  • Colours

    Black

  • Screen Size

    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    72.25 %

  • Pixel Density

    245 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    HD (1280 x 720 pixels)

  • Operating System

    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)

  • Launch Date

    February 21, 2014 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Brand

    HP

  • Model

    Slate 6 VoiceTab

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Stereo FM

  • Fm Radio

    Yes, Stereo FM

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v3.0

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Chipset

    Marvell PXA1088

  • Graphics

    Vivante GC1000

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
HP Slate 6 VoiceTab News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

