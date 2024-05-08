 Hp Slate 7 Voicetab Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Tablet
HP Slate 7 VoiceTab

HP Slate 7 VoiceTab is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) tablet, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor , 4100 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Slate 7 VoiceTab from HT Tech. Buy HP Slate 7 VoiceTab now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 08 May 2024
HPSlate7VoiceTab_Capacity_4100mAh
HPSlate7VoiceTab_Ram_1GB
HPSlate7VoiceTab_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
Key Specs
₹16,990
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz
Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
4100 mAh
1 GB
160 grams
HP Slate 7 VoiceTab Price in India

The starting price for the HP Slate 7 VoiceTab in India is Rs. 16,990.  This is the HP Slate 7 VoiceTab base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. ...Read More

HP Slate 7 VoiceTab

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, White
Out of Stock

Hp Slate 7 Voicetab Full Specifications

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • Battery

    4100 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    4100 mAh

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Thickness

    9.5 mm

  • Weight

    160 grams

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Pixel Density

    216 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Operating System

    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Launch Date

    February 21, 2014 (Official)

  • Model

    Slate 7 VoiceTab

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    HP

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v3.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Graphics

    Vivante GC1000

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Chipset

    Marvell PXA1088

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.2 GHz

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Applications

    HP Connected Music, HP e-Print, HP Connected Photo, HP File Manager

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
    Hp Slate 7 Voicetab