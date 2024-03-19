Iball Slide Brace Xj Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet

IBall Slide Brace XJ IBall Slide Brace XJ is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide Brace XJ from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide Brace XJ now with free delivery.