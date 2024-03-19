 Iball Slide Brace Xj Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Tablet
IBall Slide Brace XJ is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Slide Brace XJ from HT Tech. Buy IBall Slide Brace XJ now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹19,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
3 GB
798 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

IBall Slide Brace XJ Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Slide Brace XJ in India is Rs. 19,999.  This is the IBall Slide Brace XJ base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Bronze Gold.

IBall Slide Brace XJ

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Bronze Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Iball Slide Brace Xj Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    7800 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Thickness

    10 mm

  • Height

    258 mm

  • Width

    177 mm

  • Weight

    798 grams

  • Colours

    Bronze Gold

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    65 %

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Slide Brace XJ

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    March 6, 2018 (Official)

  • Brand

    iBall

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • Fm Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • HDMI

    YesMicro HDMI (Type D)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 23 GB
