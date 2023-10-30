Apple Scary Fast event launch 2023 LIVE Updates: iMac, MacBook Pro, more to be unveiled on October 30
Apple Scary Fast event launch 2023 LIVE Updates: In the October 30 online-only event, the company is expected to unveil its new M3 Max and M3 Pro chipset alongside new iMac and MacBook Pro devices.
Apple Scary Fast event launch 2023 LIVE: In just a few hours from now, Apple will host its last event of the year, which is focused on its Mac lineup and possibly the next generation of Apple silicon for desktops and laptops. Last week, the company announced plans for an online-only presentation, dubbing the showcase “Scary Fast.” The event will...Read More
Apple Scary Fast launch event LIVE: What to expect in the Scary Fast event
Apple Event Live Updates: The Apple October event will be focused on Macs in which the new MacBook Pro and iMac desktop are expected to be launched. Furthermore, the company can also reveal its first M3 3-nanometer processors. The new generation may also get massive upgrades however, the design might remain similar to the predecessor. The MacBook Pro is expected to come in two screen size variants of 14-inch and 16-inch with upgraded chipsets. Apple can also surprise us with new announcements or products which are in the line to be launched soon.
Apple Scary Fast launch event LIVE: How to watch the Scary Fast event
Apple Event Live Updates: The Scary Fast event is scheduled for Monday, October 30, 2023, at 5:00 PM Pacific Time, however in India, you can watch the event live on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 5:30 AM.
You can watch the Scary Fast event live on the Apple Event website at www.apple.com/apple-events/. You can access the event link through any device or browser such as Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and others.
