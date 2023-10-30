Apple Scary Fast event launch 2023 LIVE Updates: iMac, MacBook Pro, more to be unveiled on October 30

Apple Scary Fast event launch 2023 LIVE: In just a few hours from now, Apple will host its last event of the year, which is focused on its Mac lineup and possibly the next generation of Apple silicon for desktops and laptops. Last week, the company announced plans for an online-only presentation, dubbing the showcase “Scary Fast.” The event will take place at 5 PM PT (5:30 AM IST on October 31). It will air on Apple's website and online video services such as YouTube. That's an unusual hour for an Apple launch and the timing on Halloween eve is likely meant to fit the spooky theme and perhaps, to suggest that the new chips are 'scary fast' too.

In another twist, the company isn't holding an in-person gathering at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, making it an online-only affair. Many believe it is because there may not be a lot of product announcements, leading Apple to believe that a hands-on or inviting the press will not be necessary.

Apple hasn't said what it will reveal at the event — beyond showing a Mac software icon in the invite — but Bloomberg has reported that the company is preparing fresh MacBook Pro laptops and iMac desktops. The devices probably won't have a radical new look or upgrades, but will likely include Apple's first M3 3-nanometer processors. Those chips are expected to be a significant improvement over the M2 line, which was first rolled out in June 2022.

The new models stand to benefit from a broader upswing in the computer business. After a decline this year, industrywide shipments are expected to grow again in 2024 — even if they stay below pandemic highs. Sales of Macs and other computing devices had surged during Covid lockdowns when consumers spent heavily on home office equipment.

Here’s everything that can be expected at the event.

iMac: An updated iMac for the first time in more than 900 days — an unusually long stretch — can be unveiled at the event. But don't expect a bold new design. Like the MacBook Pros, the iMacs are expected to look nearly identical to the existing versions. The current iMac design was announced in April 2021 when the company shifted to the M1 chip.

The new 24-inch iMac — codenamed J433 and J434 — are rumored to include internal design changes and a revamped stand. The company has tested the machine in similar colors as the current models, but Apple could still change up the options at the unveiling.

Apple developed this new iMac with the M3 chip. In testing, the company has used versions with the same number of main processing cores as the M2: four for high performance and four for efficiency. But it has tried new graphics configurations, including a chip with 10 graphics cores.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the iMac, which was one of the first products Steve Jobs introduced after returning to Apple in the late 1990s. The very first Mac, then called the Macintosh, debuted in early 1984.

MacBook Pro: High-end MacBook Pros codenamed J514 and J516 could be announced. The machines may look nearly identical to current models, but will probably include speedier new M3 Pro and M3 Max processors.

The company has been testing multiple different versions of the M3 Pro processor, as per Bloomberg. One baseline version in the works has 12 main processor cores, made up of six high-performance blocks and six high-efficiency cores. The product also has 18 cores for processing graphics. Another M3 Pro chip seen in testing by developers has 14 main processing cores, including 10 for high performance four for efficiency, and 30 graphics cores.

While it's unclear which chip configurations will ultimately ship, the components are likely to include improved gaming capabilities — similar to the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 chip.

There could be some other surprise entries as well, but we will only know about them once the event begins.

How to watch?

The Scary Fast event is scheduled for Monday, October 30, 2023, at 5:00 PM in Pacific Time, however in India, you can watch the event live on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 5:30 AM.

Where to watch?

You can watch the Scary Fast event live on the Apple Event website at www.apple.com/apple-events/. You can access the event link through any device or browser such as Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and others.

What to expect?