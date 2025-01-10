Latest Tech News Tech Tech News WhatsApp to bring photo polls and chat event features: Here’s what we know

WhatsApp to bring photo polls and chat event features: Here’s what we know

WhatsApp is reportedly working on two new features for Channels and chats, here’s everything you need to know.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jan 10 2025, 10:28 IST
WhatsApp features introduced in 2024: 5 useful features to know
WhatsApp to bring photo polls and chat event features: Here’s what we know
1/5 WATI: It is an authorized WhatsApp Business Solution Provider that enables companies to automate business communication using chatbots and other cutting-edge technology. A shared inbox is one such unique solution that enables companies to respond to client inquiries instantly and improve client engagement. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp to bring photo polls and chat event features: Here’s what we know
2/5 WhatsApp Events: The new Events feature has made it quite easier for users to plan events, track RSVPs, and receive automatic reminders. This feature can be accessed by visiting the group’s information page. Therefore, if you are planning trips, parties or meet-ups with friends and family, you could simply create an event on WhatsApp for all members to receive timely reminders and updates.  (Pixabay)
WhatsApp to bring photo polls and chat event features: Here’s what we know
3/5 WhatsApp Channel: WhatsApp has made it easier for brands, news organisations, creators, and others to communicate and interact with their audience via Channels. Additionally, it also gave a new medium for users to follow and gain information on their preferred topics, brands, celebrities, and others. Channels have now several accounts across organisations, lifestyle, sports, entertainment, businesses, and news. (REUTERS)
WhatsApp to bring photo polls and chat event features: Here’s what we know
4/5 Meta AI: Apart from new features, Meta also integrated its new AI assistant, the Meta AI to WhatsApp for text and image generation. It works as a day-to-day companion for users and helps solve user queries effortlessly. It also generates AI stickers for enhanced and personalised communication. (MINT_PRINT)
WhatsApp to bring photo polls and chat event features: Here’s what we know
5/5 Photos into stickers: WhatsApp also announced another intuitive feature where users can transform photos into stickers. There are several other exciting features such as new GIPHY stickers,  audio transcriptions, and more which make WhatsApp more than just an instant messaging app.  (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp to bring photo polls and chat event features: Here’s what we know
Know about the two upcoming WhatsApp features. (Pixabay)

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is reportedly working on new group chat features that will be introduced in future updates. The new upcoming feature for WhatsApp will include the ability to add photos to the poll and create private chat events. These features have been spotted by WABetaInfo, which is known for reporting all the new and upcoming WhatsApp features. Over the past few months, we have seen several new additions to the app and with these new features, we may get a more enhanced user experience. Know more about photo polls and chat event features. 

WhatsApp photo polls and chat event features

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp was recently spotted developing two new features in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.1.17 update. The two features included the ability to attach photos to polls, allowing users to make it look more visually appealing. The report highlighted that users can add photos as part of the options, however, they must be uniform for a more professional look. This will bring ease for brands, companies, and others to make the polls more interactive and photos add a more appealing touch when text descriptions are not working. As of now, the photo poll features will be coming to channels in the initial stage. However, it may be introduced to group chats later.

Also read: WhatsApp Pay now available for All users in India: Here's how to set up and send money

Apart from new poll features, WhatsApp is also working on bringing private chat events, allowing users to create events in individual chats. Earlier, the chat event feature was restricted to group chats, however, now it can be added to individual chats as well. With this new feature, users will be able to create events by adding the date, name of the event, and description. Apart from basic details, users can also attach location, audio or video calls for online meetings. 

As of now, both of these features are under development, and they may soon roll out to WhatsApp in the upcoming weeks or months. Therefore, make sure to keep your app up to date with the latest updates. 

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 10:28 IST
