WhatsApp to bring photo polls and chat event features: Here’s what we know

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is reportedly working on new group chat features that will be introduced in future updates. The new upcoming feature for WhatsApp will include the ability to add photos to the poll and create private chat events. These features have been spotted by WABetaInfo, which is known for reporting all the new and upcoming WhatsApp features. Over the past few months, we have seen several new additions to the app and with these new features, we may get a more enhanced user experience. Know more about photo polls and chat event features.

Also read: WhatsApp trick: How to scan and send documents on iPhone in seconds

WhatsApp photo polls and chat event features

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp was recently spotted developing two new features in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.1.17 update. The two features included the ability to attach photos to polls, allowing users to make it look more visually appealing. The report highlighted that users can add photos as part of the options, however, they must be uniform for a more professional look. This will bring ease for brands, companies, and others to make the polls more interactive and photos add a more appealing touch when text descriptions are not working. As of now, the photo poll features will be coming to channels in the initial stage. However, it may be introduced to group chats later.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: WhatsApp Pay now available for All users in India: Here's how to set up and send money

Apart from new poll features, WhatsApp is also working on bringing private chat events, allowing users to create events in individual chats. Earlier, the chat event feature was restricted to group chats, however, now it can be added to individual chats as well. With this new feature, users will be able to create events by adding the date, name of the event, and description. Apart from basic details, users can also attach location, audio or video calls for online meetings.

As of now, both of these features are under development, and they may soon roll out to WhatsApp in the upcoming weeks or months. Therefore, make sure to keep your app up to date with the latest updates.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!