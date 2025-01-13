OnePlus 13 Amazon Exchange offer: How to buy the latest OnePlus mobile under 40,000

OnePlus 13 is currently priced at 69,999. However, with a compatible credit card, you can avail an instant discount of 5,000. And, you can combine exchange offers to make the deal even more appealing.

OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13 costs 69,999 in India. (Amazon)

OnePlus 13, the latest flagship from OnePlus, is now available for open sale in India. Launched earlier this month on 7 January, the phone is priced at 69,999. Here, let us tell you how you can get it for much less than that by combining two offers: an exchange offer and a bank discount.

Here's how you can grab the OnePlus 13 for under 40,000

Currently, the OnePlus 13 is selling at its full price of 69,999. However, if you have a compatible credit card, you can get an instant discount of 5,000. This brings the price down to 64,999.

To make the deal even better, exchange offers are available. For example, if you own a OnePlus 12 and want to upgrade to the OnePlus 13, you can trade in your old phone for a good amount. Amazon is offering up to 28,500 for the exchange of a OnePlus 12 base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, provided the device is in optimal condition. After factoring in the exchange offer, the effective price drops to 36,499.

At this price, the OnePlus 13 becomes a value for money deal, especially since it features cutting-edge internals like the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

There are additional offers as well, such as no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months.

Also Read: Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Top 5 laptops to buy under 60000 with up to 30% discount

OnePlus 13: Should you buy?

For its price, the OnePlus 13 is one of the most powerful smartphones available. It comes in fun colours, including Midnight (with a vegan leather back), Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse.

With up to 1TB of storage and 24GB RAM, the OnePlus 13 is also perfect for power users. Its gets a 6,000mAh battery for long-lasting performance. The Hasselblad-tuned cameras have also seen significant improvements, while the overall design has been refined, featuring flat sides and a flat display.

In every aspect, the OnePlus 13 is a major upgrade over the OnePlus 12, making it a good Android flagship to consider. However, if you already have a last-generation flagship, including the OnePlus 12, the upgrade may not feel all that drastic.

Also Read: Grok's upcoming ‘Unhinged Mode' promises controversial responses as Elon Musk pushes boundaries of AI

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 11:07 IST
