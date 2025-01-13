Samsung Galaxy S25 series specifications tipped, may not be a big upgrade over Galaxy S24 series

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch is just a few days away as the South Korean giant has already started its pre-reservation. As we wait for the official announcement on January 22, 2025, tipsters have been quite active in revealing every possible detail of the upcoming Galaxy S series models. In a recent leak, some of the specifications of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra were tipped, showcasing minor upgrades over the predecessors. Therefore, the new-generation models, may not be as big as we expected earlier. Know what the Samsung Galaxy S25 series has in store for users.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 specifications

According to the Android Headlines report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series may come with a few upgrades in comparison to last year's Galaxy S24 series. If we look at the vanilla model, then the Galaxy S25 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X flat display and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may measure 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2mm and it may weigh 162 grams. All Galaxy S25 models are reported to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. In terms of storage options, the vanilla model may offer 12GB RAM and three storage variants of `128GB,256GB, and 512GB.

You may be interested in Samsung Galaxy S25 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.2 inches Display Size Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.7 inches Display Size 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy A16 Gold

Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Samsung Galaxy C55 Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

The smartphone is expected to feature a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it may come with a 12MP selfie camera. Lastly, the Galaxy S25 is expected to be backed by a 4000mAh battery, that may support 25W wireless charging.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus specifications

The Plus model is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may measure 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm with a weight of 190 grams. The processor will remain similar to the vanilla model, however, there will be only two storage variants of 256GB and 512GB. In terms of battery life, the Galaxy S25 Plus may come with a 4900mAh battery. While the camera features are expected to remain the same as the Galaxy S25 model.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications

While we already know some of the details surrounding the ultra variant, the report has provided a mode clear look at what Samsung may announce. Reportedly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which is slightly bigger, but it will be 218 grams in weight, which is significantly lighter than its predecessor. With ultra model, we get an additional storage option of 1TB and a similar 5000mAh battery. For photography, we may see a new 50MP ultrawide camera and a new telephoto lens technology.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!