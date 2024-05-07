 Lenovo Tab K11 8gb Ram Price in India(14 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
LenovoTabK118GBRAM_Capacity_7040mAh
LenovoTabK118GBRAM_RAM_8GB
LenovoTabK118GBRAM_ScreenSize_10.95inches(27.81cm)
Release date : 07 May 2024

Lenovo Tab K11 8GB RAM

Lenovo Tab K11 8GB RAM is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab K11 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab K11 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
Luna Grey Seafoam Green
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Tab K11 8GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Tab K11 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 19,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab K11 8GB RAM base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Luna Grey and Seafoam Green. The status of Lenovo Tab K11 8GB RAM is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Screen Size

10.95 inches

RAM

8 GB

Operating System

Android v13

Processor

Octa core

Lenovo Tab K11 8gb Ram Latest Update

Lenovo Tab K11 8gb Ram Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Performance
10
Battery
10
Camera
0
Smart Feature

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 15W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Width

    166.31 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Luna Grey, Seafoam Green

  • Weight

    465 grams

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Height

    255.26 mm

  • Thickness

    7.15 mm

  • Pixel Density

    207 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10.95 inches (27.81 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    82.18 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200x1920 px (FULL HD)

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    Tab K11 8GB RAM

  • Launch Date

    May 7, 2024 (Official)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G88

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes

Last updated date: 26 June 2024
Last updated date: 26 June 2024
    Lenovo Tab K11 8gb Ram
