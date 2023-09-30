 Lenovo Tab P10 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab P10 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 23,199 in India with Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab P10 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab P10 now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
LenovoTabP10_Capacity_7000mAh
LenovoTabP10_Ram_4GB
LenovoTabP10_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
₹23,199
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
4 GB
440 grams
Lenovo Tab P10 Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab P10 in India is Rs. 23,199.  This is the Lenovo Tab P10 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Aurora Black and Sparkling White. ...Read More

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Aurora Black, Sparkling White
Lenovo Tab P10 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Aurora Black, Sparkling White

  • Height

    242 mm

  • Weight

    440 grams

  • Thickness

    7 mm

  • Width

    167 mm

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.44 %

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Launch Date

    September 27, 2019 (Official)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Model

    Tab P10

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Operating System

    Android v8.0 (Oreo)

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Graphics

    Adreno 506

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Lenovo Tab P10