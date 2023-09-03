 Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 7700 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Tab P11 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Tab P11 Plus now with free delivery.
Last updated: 03 September 2023
Key Specs
₹17,999
11.0 inches (27.94 cm)
Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
7700 mAh
6 GB
490 grams
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus in India is Rs. 17,999.  At Amazon, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus can be purchased for Rs. 17,998.  This is the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Slate Grey. ...Read More

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7700 mAh

  • Display

    11.0" (27.94 cm)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 20W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    7700 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Height

    258.4 mm

  • Weight

    490 grams

  • Width

    163 mm

  • Colours

    Slate Grey

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    212 ppi

  • Screen Size

    11.0 inches (27.94 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.77 %

  • Launch Date

    July 6, 2022 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    Tab P11 Plus

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Graphics

    Mali-G76 MC4

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G90T

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
