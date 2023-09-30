 Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet
Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 18,999 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 3 GB RAM.
8
Score
Last updated: 30 September 2023
LenovoTab38Plus_Capacity_4250mAh
LenovoTab38Plus_RAM_3GB
Key Specs
₹18,999
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
3 GB
329 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus in India is Rs. 18,999.  This is the Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus base model with 3 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue and Silver.

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus

(3 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Blue, Silver
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    4250 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Width

    128 mm

  • Thickness

    8.9 mm

  • Colours

    Blue, Silver

  • Weight

    329 grams

  • Height

    210 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    69.28 %

  • Pixel Density

    283 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

  • Launch Date

    November 14, 2017 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Model

    Tab3 8 Plus

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 506

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
    Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus