Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Tablet

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab now with free delivery.
Last updated: 30 September 2023
Key Specs
₹19,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
580 grams
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab in India is Rs. 19,999.  This is the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Iron Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Lenovo Tablets

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab Competitors

Nokia T21 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Charcoal Grey
₹13,999
Check Details
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab Nokia T21 Lte
OPPO Pad Air 2
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹15,490
Check Details
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab Oppo Pad Air 2
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,790 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
Realme Pad Mini
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹17,999
Check Details
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab Realme Pad Mini

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    7000 mAh

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Height

    242 mm

  • Width

    166 mm

  • Colours

    Iron Grey

  • Thickness

    8.5 mm

  • Weight

    580 grams

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    73.89 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    Yoga Smart Tab

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    May 4, 2020 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 505

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.45 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab News

Lenovo announced the launch of its latest Tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12: Price, features and availability

03 Sep 2023

