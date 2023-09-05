Aditya-L1 solar mission completes critical procedure; second Earth-bound manoeuvre successful, says ISRO

The second Earth-bound manoeuvre by India's Aditya-L1 solar mission was performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru, in the early hours of September 5.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 05 2023, 15:31 IST
ISRO conducts rehearsals for Aditya-L1 launch
Aditya L1
1/5 India is all set to launch its first solar mission tomorrow, Aditya-L1. The aim of this mission is to study the Sun. Aditya L1 is expected to provide crucial informations to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, and propagation of particles and fields. (HT_PRINT)
image caption
2/5 According to ISRO, The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle, and magnetic field detectors. Four payloads will directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads will be used to carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1.  (NASA)
Aditya L1
3/5 ISRO has recently announced that the launch rehearsal of Aditya L1 has been completed along with the vehicle's internal checks. ISRO posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed". (NASA)
Aditya L1
4/5 ISRO posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed". (SDO/NASA)
Aditya L1
5/5 After India’s Successful landing on the lunar surface, the hope from Aditya L1 is high. In an update from ISRO, it has been confirmed by Pragyan Rover that there is presence of Sulphur on Lunar Surface. India became the first country to successfully land on the moon’s south pole. (NASA)
Aditya-L1
View all Images
Aditya-L1's unique destination is a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), positioned 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth, in the direction of the Sun. (AP)

In a remarkable feat of space exploration, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the successful completion of the second Earth-bound manuooevre for the Aditya-L1 spacecraft. This was a critical movement for India's maiden solar mission, designed to uncover the mysteries of the Sun. The next manoeuvre is scheduled for September 10. 

Aditya-L1 completes an important procedure

The announcement was made by ISRO on the X platform, following the flawless execution from the ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network) ground station in Bengaluru. The post said, “The second Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km. The next manoeuver (EBN#3) is scheduled for September 10, 2023, around 02:30 Hrs. IST”

The Aditya-L1 mission commenced shortly after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the South pole of the Moon, on September 2. Aditya-L1, India's first space-based solar observatory, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This groundbreaking mission carries seven distinct payloads, each with a specific purpose. Four of these payloads are tasked with observing light from the Sun, while the remaining three are designed to measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields in the Sun's vicinity.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Aditya-L1's unique destination is a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), positioned 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth, in the direction of the Sun. This strategic location offers continuous and unobstructed observations of the Sun, free from eclipses or occultation. This is crucial for scientists, as it allows them to study solar activities and their impact on space weather in real time.

Importantly, Aditya-L1 will not land on the Sun nor approach it too closely, ensuring the spacecraft's safety. Instead, it will focus on studying the Sun's outer atmosphere, contributing to a deeper understanding of space weather drivers.

The primary objectives of India's solar mission include unraveling the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanisms, understanding solar wind acceleration, analyzing the dynamics of the solar atmosphere, studying solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and probing the origins of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares, crucial elements in near-Earth space weather. 

For 16 days after the launch, the satellite will travel on Earth-bound orbits, undergoing five maneuvres to gain the necessary speed for its journey. Subsequently, a trans-Lagrangian1 insertion manoeuvre will take 110 days, propelling the satellite approximately 15 million kilometers to reach the L1 point. Upon arrival, another manoeuvre will bind Aditya-L1 to an orbit around L1, creating a stable gravitational balance between the Earth and the Sun.

In the quest for knowledge about the Sun, Aditya-L1 stands as a testament to India's dedication to space exploration and scientific discovery.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 15:00 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Aditya-L1 solar mission completes critical procedure; second Earth-bound manoeuvre successful, says ISRO
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire launch U-turn! Know what’s happening to India rollout
Free Fire India
Get ready for action! Pre-registration opens for Free Fire India on Android
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets