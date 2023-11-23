Icon

iPhone 15 sales skyrocket in South Korea; Japanese buyers preferred iPhone 13 mini: Report

The report says that iPhone 15 sales have drastically peaked in South Korea in comparison to last year’s iPhone 14 model. iPhone 13 mini rules Japan.

By: HT TECH
Nov 23 2023, 14:22 IST
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 sales indi ate the new series is highly in demand, beating Samsung smartphones in South Korea. (AP)
iPhone 15 sales started on September 22 for 40 countries however, South Korean market received the smartphone in mid-October and the country became the most popular market for Apple. The hype for the iPhone 15 models was already created among all global markets, but South Korea is the home ground for Samsung devices and buyers mostly prioritize the company's smartphones, but now perception has changed with the new iPhone 15 sales, report shows. Know how many iPhone 15 models were sold in the South Korean market.

iPhone 15 sales in South Korea

According to the Korea Herald report, the newly launched iPhone 15 series has been experiencing more popularity than the iPhone 14 series in South Korea. It was reported that the sales of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max increased by 41.9 percent since the sale started on October 13, said market tracker Atlas Research and Consulting.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The standard model of iPhone 15 sales doubled, whereas, the iPhone 15 Pro Max experienced a sales hike of 42.3 percent. The data shows that South Korea had more iPhone 15 buyers than China and Japan.

If we look at the Japanese market, the report says, buyers are more inclined towards buying iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 mini. However, Apple has stopped the sales of their mini-series on their official website. But, Japanese buyers are also considering buying second-hand iPhone 13 mini devices.

Now with the new iPhone 15 sales report, Apple might consider shifting the country from tier 3 to tier 2 in their launch priority. South Korea received the iPhone 15 model late on October 13 due to the small market size. 9To5Mac reported that Apple Pay and SK Telecom might be some of the reasons for the rise in demand for iPhone 15 models. Now, it will be interesting to see if Apple makes any changes to its launch priority with the launch of the iPhone 16 series.

First Published Date: 23 Nov, 14:01 IST
