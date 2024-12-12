iPhone users, you can now use Microsoft’s AirDrop rival to quickly share files with Windows PCs

Microsoft brings new update that allows users to seamlessly share files between iPhone and PC. Here's what you need to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 12 2024, 12:26 IST
iPhone users, you can now use Microsoft’s AirDrop rival to quickly share files with Windows PCs
Wireless file transfer between iPhone and Windows PC is now easier (Microsoft)

If you're an iPhone user with a PC, you know how frustrating it can be to transfer files to your laptop or desktop computer running Windows. Fortunately, Microsoft has now addressed this issue with a new update to the Windows Phone Link app. This update allows users to seamlessly share files between iPhone and PC, much like how AirDrop works within the Apple ecosystem. However, there are a few prerequisites, which we explain in this article. Read on to learn more.

Also Read: iOS 18.2 release: 3 AI features that you won't find on Android

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details

iPhone to PC Files Transfer: Here's What Microsoft Said

In its blog post, Microsoft stated that it has begun rolling out the ability to share files between iPhones and Windows 11 or Windows 10 PCs when they are connected via the Phone Link app and the Link to Windows app.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

There are several prerequisites to start using this feature. Firstly, the availability is currently limited, and being rolled out to Windows Insiders only. And, you'll need an iPhone running iOS 16 or later. PLus, the Link to Windows app on your iPhone should be version 1.24112.73 or later, and the Phone Link app on your PC should be version 1.24112.89.0 or later.

Also Read: Google wants the biggest AI deal between Microsoft and OpenAI to be KILLED - Why?

How to Share Files Wirelessly Between iPhone and PC

If you have everything set up, follow these steps to share files wirelessly from your iPhone to your PC

  1. Navigate to the file you want to share on your iPhone. For example, if you're sharing a photo, open it and tap the Share icon.
  2. Look for the Link to Windows option and tap on it.
  3. Select the device you want to share your file with.
  4. And that's it! Your file will be shared with your Windows PC.

What is the Windows Insider Program?

For those unfamiliar, the Windows Insider Program allows users to preview Windows features before they are released to the public. You can register for the program for free by tapping this link and gain access to this new feature. That being said, as these are often early builds, there is a chance of encountering bugs. If that's a concern, you may want to wait for the stable release.

Also Read: ChatGPT down: Top 5 reactions from angry users who paid $200 to OpenAI

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 12:26 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone users, you can now use Microsoft’s AirDrop rival to quickly share files with Windows PCs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date could be pushed to 2026, says insider amid growing speculation and uncertainty
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide, know about all rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide, know about all rewards
Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong update brings Boss Rush mode, new equipment, and journeyer’s chart for players
YouTube Games

YouTube now lets you enjoy games with friends in real-time, know how
PlayStation

PlayStation turns 30: How to claim free game gift and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets