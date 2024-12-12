If you're an iPhone user with a PC, you know how frustrating it can be to transfer files to your laptop or desktop computer running Windows. Fortunately, Microsoft has now addressed this issue with a new update to the Windows Phone Link app. This update allows users to seamlessly share files between iPhone and PC, much like how AirDrop works within the Apple ecosystem. However, there are a few prerequisites, which we explain in this article. Read on to learn more.

iPhone to PC Files Transfer: Here's What Microsoft Said

In its blog post, Microsoft stated that it has begun rolling out the ability to share files between iPhones and Windows 11 or Windows 10 PCs when they are connected via the Phone Link app and the Link to Windows app.

There are several prerequisites to start using this feature. Firstly, the availability is currently limited, and being rolled out to Windows Insiders only. And, you'll need an iPhone running iOS 16 or later. PLus, the Link to Windows app on your iPhone should be version 1.24112.73 or later, and the Phone Link app on your PC should be version 1.24112.89.0 or later.

How to Share Files Wirelessly Between iPhone and PC

If you have everything set up, follow these steps to share files wirelessly from your iPhone to your PC

Navigate to the file you want to share on your iPhone. For example, if you're sharing a photo, open it and tap the Share icon. Look for the Link to Windows option and tap on it. Select the device you want to share your file with. And that's it! Your file will be shared with your Windows PC.

What is the Windows Insider Program?

For those unfamiliar, the Windows Insider Program allows users to preview Windows features before they are released to the public. You can register for the program for free by tapping this link and gain access to this new feature. That being said, as these are often early builds, there is a chance of encountering bugs. If that's a concern, you may want to wait for the stable release.

