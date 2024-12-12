iOS 18.2 release: 3 AI features that you won’t find on Android

Apple has finally rolled out iOS 18.2 for supported iPhones with a slew of new features, but the real appeal of iOS 18.2 lies in its Apple Intelligence features, which have been rolled out exclusively for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series. These models have received a range of exciting new features, including Image Playground, Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, and the all-new Visual Intelligence.

Many of these features are exclusive to iPhones and are unavailable on Android, at least not in the same way. Here's a look at three standout features introduced in iOS 18.2:

Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

1. Visual Intelligence

While Android has had tools like Google Lens for some time and features like Circle to Search are available on devices such as the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Apple's Visual Intelligence takes a fresh approach.

On the iPhone 16, Visual Intelligence integrates seamlessly with the Camera Control button, allowing users to scan their surroundings quickly. You can simply ask Visual Intelligence to provide information about an object in the frame or information about a location in the image.

For instance, you can ask for additional details, and the system—integrated with tools like ChatGPT—will describe the image or help you find similar products on various e-commerce platforms. You can also search for information about a location or copy text directly from the image.

2. Genmoji

While Android has had the ability to mix emojis for some time now, there has been no true way to create a custom emoji tailored to a specific situation using generative AI—Genmoji addresses this gap.

With Genmoji, you can elevate your conversations by creating completely custom emojis that are perfectly suited to a particular context, adding a personalised and creative touch to your messaging experience.

3. Better Writing Tools Thanks To ChatGPT Integration

If you updated your iPhone to iOS 18.2, you would have noticed that the writing tools can now utilise ChatGPT's advanced AI prowess.

With tools like Compose, users can use ChatGPT to create content using the system-wide writing tools. Furthermore, they can directly create images with ChatGPT and add it alongside their text content.

Apple also provides users with the option to choose whether they want to use ChatGPT or not. Plus, Apple also states that users' IP addresses are hidden, ensuring privacy. Also, if you don't sign into your OpenAI account, none of your logs will be sent to OpenAI, and neither will the company use your data to train its AI models.

That said, you can certainly work your way around integrating ChatGPT on your Android phone, but the experience is certainly not going to be as deeply-rooted as it is on iOS now.

