Motorola Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7 Pro and Realme Narzo 60 price LEAKED ahead of launch; Check it NOW

July 2023 is going to witness some highly anticipated smartphones -- from foldable phones of Motorola and Samsung to mid-range phones such as iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Nothing Phone 2, and more. However, ahead of the launch, the prices of some of these smartphones were revealed by Amazon. According to a report, Amazon briefly revealed the prices of the upcoming Motorola Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and Realme Narzo 60. The report mentioned that the prices were visible after Amazon announced the dates for one of the biggest sales of the year – Amazon Prime Day, which is scheduled for 15-16 July in India.

However, the prices were not visible for long as it appears Amazon removed the prices shortly after and changed them back to the launch date-revealing posters. Although, a report by Fonearena has taken note of these expected prices of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40, and Realme Narzo 60. Here is how it looks:

iQOO Neo 7 Pro leaked price: Rs. 33,999 (8GB+128GB)

Motorola Razr 40 leaked price: Rs. 59,999 (8GB + 256GB)

Realme Narzo 60 leaked price: Rs. 17,999 (4GB + 64GB)

Expected specifications of the upcoming smartphones

iQOO Neo 7 Pro expected specs

iQOO Neo 7 Pro has been confirmed to pack the Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 chip. It is also set to get an independent chip for gaming. The teaser showed that it will be powered by a 120W fast charging. Plus, it will feature a 50MP camera. Apart from this, it is expected to get a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be launched on July 4.

Motorola Razr 40 expected specs

Motorola has finally announced the launch date for its next foldable phone series -- the Motorola Razr 40, which is set to launch on July 3 in India. This Flip phone may get a 1.5-inch cover screen and will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. Along with this, Motorola will also launch the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra which will feature a bigger cover display.

Realme Narzo 60 expected specs

Realme Narzo 60 is launching on July 6th in India. The teaser of the Realme Narzo 60 revealed that it may look like the recently launched Realme 11 Pro series, especially in terms of the camera module. The leaked information on Geekbench results suggests that it may be powered by the Dimensity 6020.