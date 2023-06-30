Motorola Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7 Pro and Realme Narzo 60 price LEAKED ahead of launch; Check it NOW

A report revealed that the prices of the upcoming Motoro Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and Realme Narzo 60 were briefly leaked on Amazon. Check how much these models may cost.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 13:34 IST
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G first impressions: Versatile and impressive
Realme
1/9 Realme launched its latest offering, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, in India on Thursday. Priced below Rs. 29,999, this smartphone combines a big battery, unique design, and some intriguing photography features. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G aims to attract users with its versatility and all-around performance. We got our hands on the device and here are our first impressions. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
image caption
2/9 Design: Setting itself apart from other smartphones, the Realme 11 Pro+ features a standout design. Its back panel boasts a curved, stain-resistant premium vegan leather finish, lending an element of sophistication. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
image caption
3/9 Display: The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display exhibits great clarity even under direct sunlight and provides a clear and smooth gaming experience. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
image caption
4/9 Gaming: During an extended gaming session that lasted for an hour, the Realme 11 Pro+ proved its mettle by handling intensive games such as BGMI and Free Fire. However, it did exhibit some heating issues during prolonged gameplay. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
image caption
5/9 Performance: Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, the Realme 11 Pro+ effortlessly handles everyday tasks such as web browsing, texting, calling etc. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
image caption
6/9 Battery: Equipped with a 5000mAh battery and accompanied by a 100W SuperVOOC charger, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G offers remarkable charging speeds, reaching from 1% to 100% in just 26 minutes. This feature not only saves time, but will also prove beneficial for travellers. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
image caption
7/9 Camera: Featuring a 200 MP superOIS triple camera setup with 4x In-sensor zoom technology, the Realme 11 Pro+ captures satisfactory photos in daylight. These images exhibit ample detail, rich contrast, and accurate colour reproduction. However, despite the impressive 200-megapixel resolution of the primary camera, there is room for improvement in terms of image quality, particularly for achieving enhanced clarity and finer details. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
image caption
8/9 Price: The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G starts at a price of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant are available for Rs. 29,999. In this price range, there are several noteworthy competitors, including the Motorola Edge 40, iQOO Neo 7 5G, and Samsung Galaxy F54 5G.  (Ijaj | HT Tech)
image caption
9/9 The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G impresses with its versatile features and noteworthy specifications. We will explore the phone's capabilities further in our comprehensive review, assessing whether the Realme 11 Pro series emerges as a truly exceptional smartphone and whether it has the potential to become your next device. So, keep checking this space for more. (Ijaj| HT Tech)
Motorola Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7 Pro
View all Images
Motorola Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and Realme Narzo 60 are launching next week in India. (Amazon)

July 2023 is going to witness some highly anticipated smartphones -- from foldable phones of Motorola and Samsung to mid-range phones such as iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Nothing Phone 2, and more. However, ahead of the launch, the prices of some of these smartphones were revealed by Amazon. According to a report, Amazon briefly revealed the prices of the upcoming Motorola Razr 40, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and Realme Narzo 60. The report mentioned that the prices were visible after Amazon announced the dates for one of the biggest sales of the year – Amazon Prime Day, which is scheduled for 15-16 July in India.

However, the prices were not visible for long as it appears Amazon removed the prices shortly after and changed them back to the launch date-revealing posters. Although, a report by Fonearena has taken note of these expected prices of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40, and Realme Narzo 60. Here is how it looks:

iQOO Neo 7 Pro leaked price: Rs. 33,999 (8GB+128GB)

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Motorola Razr 40 leaked price: Rs. 59,999 (8GB + 256GB)

Realme Narzo 60 leaked price: Rs. 17,999 (4GB + 64GB)

Expected specifications of the upcoming smartphones

iQOO Neo 7 Pro expected specs

iQOO Neo 7 Pro has been confirmed to pack the Snapdragon 8 + Gen 1 chip. It is also set to get an independent chip for gaming. The teaser showed that it will be powered by a 120W fast charging. Plus, it will feature a 50MP camera. Apart from this, it is expected to get a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be launched on July 4.

Motorola Razr 40 expected specs

Motorola has finally announced the launch date for its next foldable phone series -- the Motorola Razr 40, which is set to launch on July 3 in India. This Flip phone may get a 1.5-inch cover screen and will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. Along with this, Motorola will also launch the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra which will feature a bigger cover display.

Realme Narzo 60 expected specs

Realme Narzo 60 is launching on July 6th in India. The teaser of the Realme Narzo 60 revealed that it may look like the recently launched Realme 11 Pro series, especially in terms of the camera module. The leaked information on Geekbench results suggests that it may be powered by the Dimensity 6020.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 13:33 IST
