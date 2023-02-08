 Realme Narzo 60 Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme Narzo 60

    Realme Narzo 60

    Realme Narzo 60 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 22,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 60 from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 60 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37016/heroimage/148902-v1-realme-narzo-60-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37016/images/Design/148902-v1-realme-narzo-60-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37016/images/Design/148902-v1-realme-narzo-60-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹22,990 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹22,990 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    6000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Realme Phones Prices in India

    Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 232 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 232 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Realme Narzo 60 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Yes
    • 6000 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation
    • F2.0
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 270 ppi
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v12
    • realme
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 27, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Narzo 60
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio G85
    • 4 GB
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme Narzo 60