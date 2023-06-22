New Google Pixel 7 Pro ads take hilarious dig at iPhone 14 Pro

Google has released a new humorous 5-ad series where the Pixel 7 Pro flaunts its new features and looks to make the iPhone 14 Pro jealous.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 14:32 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro First Look: Google flagships are back in India
image caption
1/6 This is the Google Pixel 7, costing Rs. 59,999. The standard version has compact dimensions and a small display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Both the Pixel 7 models rely on the Tensor G2 chipset which promises better AI performance, faster overall processing and better power efficiency.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 And this is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, costing Rs. 84999. A larger display, larger battery, and a third zoom camera are the extras you get here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's new Super Hi Res Zoom feature to improve magnification at all levels. The Pixel 7 Pro also gets a 5X optical zoom camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 10Hz-120Hz OLED display. Face Unlock also comes to the Pixel 7 Pro. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
6/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available in various shades of green, white and black.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Google Pixel ad
View all Images
Know all about Google’s new Pixel ads that are taunting Apple iPhone 14 Pro, one of its biggest rivals. (Made By Google YouTube)

Major smartphone brands have taken digs at their rivals to create hilarious and memorable ad campaigns. We all remember Samsung's ‘Buckle up' ad in 2022 when it released a new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Z Flip 4 and claimed “this innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you”. Now, creating a new rivalry, Google has released a new 5-ad series where Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro have a conversation about their features, which always seems to go in favor of the Pixel phone. The final ad in the series brings Pixel Fold into the foray.

The ad campaign has been named ‘Best Phones Forever', a play on the phrase ‘best friends forever'. All the ads have the same premise where the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro sit down and talk like friends and each and every time, Google smartphone comes up trumps. You can watch the first ad here.

Google releases humorous 5-ad series

The first ad in the series is named ‘Plateau' and it features both smartphones sharing a friendly conversation. The iPhone 14 Pro confesses that things have changed for it ever since it “turned 14”. Speaking in a Siri-like voice, the iPhone says that it has been feeling jealous of the cool features of the Pixel 7 Pro such as astrophotography mode, call assist, 30x zoom, and more. It reminisces its old days when it used to be “the best lighter at a concert for over a decade”.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Pixel 7 Pro offers to edit the iPhone's pictures using its AI-powered tools and “no one has to know”. But we never get to see the end of the speech for the iPhone 14 Pro as its battery dies and it collapses.

The entire ad is filled with hilarious one-liners and subtle digs at iPhone. At one point, the iPhone 14 admits that “after all these years all I have to show is a blue bubble”, referring to the blue text boxes that Apple shows when someone texts using iMessage. Android users get a green bubble instead.

The second ad focuses on Pixel 7 Pro's astrophotography skills. The two smartphone buddies are shown lying on the ground gazing at the stars. Pixel 7 Pro tells the iPhone that there are thousands of stars in the sky, which surprises iPhone 14 Pro, with the implication being that iPhone 14 Pro cannot see that many stars as it lacks astrophotography mode. The ad ends with the iPhone hopelessly clicking at the sky with its flash turned on claiming the “Night Sight” will help.

The third ad focuses on the in-built VPN access Pixel 7 Pro gets. As the iPhone 14 Pro suffer a panic attack as it senses that the public Wi-Fi the two of them are using may have hackers. Pixel 7 Pro calmly responds that it will simply turn on its VPN to secure itself. The iPhone tries to look for VPN as well, but can only find paid apps. In the end, it just turns on airplane mode.

The fourth ad is rather adorable as the iPhone runs out of battery “binging that show about the friendly soccer coach” (Ted Lasso). Quick to the rescue, Pixel 7 Pro uses its reverse charging function to revive a grateful iPhone 14 Pro.

The final ad in the series makes the iPhone wonder whether there is anything new in this world, bigger than anything they have seen. And Pixel replies “Have you noticed anything new in me?”. As the iPhone 14 Pro asks about it, the Pixel opens up and reveals itself to be the Pixel Fold, causing iPhone to faint. Once, it regains its consciousness, they both enjoy playing games on Pixel Fold's large display.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 14:29 IST
Home Mobile News New Google Pixel 7 Pro ads take hilarious dig at iPhone 14 Pro
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass
BGMI
Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration
BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets