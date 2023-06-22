New Google Pixel 7 Pro ads take hilarious dig at iPhone 14 Pro

Major smartphone brands have taken digs at their rivals to create hilarious and memorable ad campaigns. We all remember Samsung's ‘Buckle up' ad in 2022 when it released a new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Z Flip 4 and claimed “this innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you”. Now, creating a new rivalry, Google has released a new 5-ad series where Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro have a conversation about their features, which always seems to go in favor of the Pixel phone. The final ad in the series brings Pixel Fold into the foray.

The ad campaign has been named ‘Best Phones Forever', a play on the phrase ‘best friends forever'. All the ads have the same premise where the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro sit down and talk like friends and each and every time, Google smartphone comes up trumps. You can watch the first ad here.

Google releases humorous 5-ad series

The first ad in the series is named ‘Plateau' and it features both smartphones sharing a friendly conversation. The iPhone 14 Pro confesses that things have changed for it ever since it “turned 14”. Speaking in a Siri-like voice, the iPhone says that it has been feeling jealous of the cool features of the Pixel 7 Pro such as astrophotography mode, call assist, 30x zoom, and more. It reminisces its old days when it used to be “the best lighter at a concert for over a decade”.

Pixel 7 Pro offers to edit the iPhone's pictures using its AI-powered tools and “no one has to know”. But we never get to see the end of the speech for the iPhone 14 Pro as its battery dies and it collapses.

The entire ad is filled with hilarious one-liners and subtle digs at iPhone. At one point, the iPhone 14 admits that “after all these years all I have to show is a blue bubble”, referring to the blue text boxes that Apple shows when someone texts using iMessage. Android users get a green bubble instead.

The second ad focuses on Pixel 7 Pro's astrophotography skills. The two smartphone buddies are shown lying on the ground gazing at the stars. Pixel 7 Pro tells the iPhone that there are thousands of stars in the sky, which surprises iPhone 14 Pro, with the implication being that iPhone 14 Pro cannot see that many stars as it lacks astrophotography mode. The ad ends with the iPhone hopelessly clicking at the sky with its flash turned on claiming the “Night Sight” will help.

The third ad focuses on the in-built VPN access Pixel 7 Pro gets. As the iPhone 14 Pro suffer a panic attack as it senses that the public Wi-Fi the two of them are using may have hackers. Pixel 7 Pro calmly responds that it will simply turn on its VPN to secure itself. The iPhone tries to look for VPN as well, but can only find paid apps. In the end, it just turns on airplane mode.

The fourth ad is rather adorable as the iPhone runs out of battery “binging that show about the friendly soccer coach” (Ted Lasso). Quick to the rescue, Pixel 7 Pro uses its reverse charging function to revive a grateful iPhone 14 Pro.

The final ad in the series makes the iPhone wonder whether there is anything new in this world, bigger than anything they have seen. And Pixel replies “Have you noticed anything new in me?”. As the iPhone 14 Pro asks about it, the Pixel opens up and reveals itself to be the Pixel Fold, causing iPhone to faint. Once, it regains its consciousness, they both enjoy playing games on Pixel Fold's large display.