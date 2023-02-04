Samsung Galaxy S23 series buyers guide: Which model should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is here and we even have the prices for India. The Galaxy S23 series may cost more than the Galaxy S22 series from last year but it still is more competitively priced than the Apple iPhone 14 series. With a vast array of tempting features and ravishing designs, it is possible that you might be tempted to spend on one of the three Galaxy S23 series phones. The question, however, is which one to choose, considering they all seem equally good?

One obvious parameter is the price dictating your choice. The Galaxy S23 at Rs. 74999 is much easier on the wallet whereas the Galaxy S23 Plus with its plethora of features will cost a bomb, starting at Rs. 124999. Hence, a lower budget will restrict you to the vanilla model whereas an unlimited budget can push you for the Ultra. That said, if the price is not a major consideration, this is what you need to keep in mind.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S23 series buyers guide:

Galaxy S23

The most compact model in the Galaxy S23 lineup is an easy pick for those who want a manageable form factor. With a 6.1-inch display, the Galaxy S23 isn't exactly compact but compared to behemoth that is the Galaxy S23 Ultra, this one is much easier to manage. Other than the size, the Galaxy S23 offers the best value of the lot with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a versatile set of triple cameras, a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display and decent battery life. Buy this if you want a handy phone with the latest processing power and a battery life to just about last a day.

Galaxy S23 Plus

The Galaxy S23 Plus brings two benefits over the standard model – a much larger 6.6-inch display and a bigger 4700mAh battery. Hence, if you love to watch a lot of movies, play games, or do intense social media browsing, this one is the best bet. The extra battery capacity should easily help to last an entire day with ease.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

If the name doesn't clarify enough, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is simply a phone offering the most Pro features. You get a 6.8-inch QuadHD+ display that comes with its own S Pen stylus for scribbling and jotting notes. The camera system is the most advanced one as well, with a new 200MP camera and a 10X optical zoom camera. Samsung has crammed the most features in the camera system, including a new Astro mode and a detailed Pro mode. The 5000mAh battery should make the phone last an entire day with ease. Buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra if you simply cannot compromise with the feature list.